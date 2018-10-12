Lancing IKEA decision should have been thrown out until area has A27 bypass

Five Adur councillors, blinded by the offer of a few jobs, have voted for more A27 road chaos while the store and 600 new houses are built.

Not only this but on completion we will have to put up with yet more congestion on the A27 with the addition of the resulting extra traffic produced by the development.

IKEA has been approved for Lancing

This decision should have been thrown out until we have a proper bypass around the Shoreham, Lancing and Worthing section.

Thank-you to the three councillors who voted against the planning proposal but the five in favour should be named and shamed for voting against the wishes of the vast majority of local residents who elected them in the first place. Come the next local elections we can then repay them for their folly.

Phil Moggridge

Dankton Gardens, Sompting

