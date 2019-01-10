Disgusted by pay increase for Arun District Council chief executive

I was absolutely disgusted to read in the Gazette that Nigel Lynn, chief executive of Arun district council is getting yet another pay rise.

It’s not Mr Lynn that earns the money, it’s his hard-worked staff under him.

I worked as a carer, in people’s homes, where the fee for us caring for these people was decided by the council, who got it as low as possible.

I was paid £7.50 an hour and I would have had to work for ten-years or more to earn Mr Lynn’s yearly wage!

Read more: Arun chief executive awarded pay rise of nearly £3,000

My partner worked as a caretaker, and he earned £8 an hour.

We would have loved to earn this pay for just one year.

I had to retire early in 2015 due to ill health, but can’t claim my pension for another four years! Mr Lynn should refuse the pay rise and let it go to help other council outgoings for Littlehampton.

I’m glad that our hard-earned money is going to pay Mr Lynn’s wages!

Karen Baker

Beaconsfield Road, Littlehampton

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Prince Charles makes Arun District Council leader an OBE: ‘it is a memory I shall treasure forever’

Could Worthing’s housing issues place further pressure on Arun district?

Littlehampton ‘on the up’ as traders look forward to an exciting year

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.