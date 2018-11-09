Ban firework sales to general public in favour of organised displays

I would like to thank the people responsible for the firework display on Saturday night on the Goring Greensward, which started at about 9.45pm and finished around 11pm – it was much appreciated.

Our ‘up above’ neighbours’ dogs were particularly pleased, barking and yelping with every whoosh, whizz and bang! We couldn’t tell whether our next-door neighbours’ children (four and 18 months) enjoyed it because the noise was such that we wouldn’t have been able to hear them.

It is quite obvious that words like ‘thoughtful’ and ‘consideration’ do not figure in these people’s vocabulary, otherwise they would not have done what they did in a residential area late at night.

I don’t know what powers the local authority has in these matters but I think it is high time that a ban was imposed on the sale of fireworks to the general public to prevent thoughtless and inconsiderate people such as those on Saturday night causing a disturbance.

There are firework displays organised by local authorities, Lions clubs, Rotary clubs, etc., all along the south coast that are generally free to attend, so there is no need for the kind of ad-hoc display like last night. I know I’m exposing myself to cries of ‘killjoy’ and ‘grumpy old man’ but I am not proposing a ban on firework displays. After all, in the next few months there will be several – Diwali, New Year, Chinese New Year, etc., so let’s just sit back and enjoy them knowing that they have been properly and safely organised for everyone.

Anthony Spender

Marine Crescent, Goring

