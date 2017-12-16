Worthing teacher recognised for ‘outstanding contributions’

A Worthing teacher has been recognised by Hays Education for his ‘outstanding contributions’.

Martin Playle, a teacher at St Andrew’s C of E High School for Boys, was awarded the Outstanding Teacher of the Term award.

It was in recognition of all his hard work as a hugely dedicated teacher, said a spokesman.

“He is consistently punctual, gives 100 per cent and his teaching is always extremely knowledgeable and engaging,” they added.

Martin has worked as a qualified teacher of mathematics for many years across schools in West Sussex.

When he came to Hays for a new opportunity, he was asked to be a supply teacher for a couple of weeks by St Andrew’s, whilst he was looking for new permanent opportunity, and made a brilliant impression with the pupils.

Martin said: “What a lovely surprise and I’m really thankful to be recognised.”

Angela Martyn, exams office and cover manager at St Andrew’s, added: “We were delighted that one of our maths teachers, Mr Playle, was recognised for his outstanding teaching by Hays Education. Well done Mr Playle!”

Lisa Ferriday, Rrcruitment consultant at Hays Education in Brighton said: “We are pleased to be able to recognise the vital role that our excellent teachers play in schools across West Sussex.

“Teachers like Martin, show how much of an impact supply teachers can make on a school and its pupils, we extend our congratulations to Martin on his award.”