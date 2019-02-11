Worthing restaurant owner told not to park on his own land: “It’s an ongoing fight”

The owner of a Worthing restaurant is frustrated at being told not to park on his own land by traffic wardens.

Jason Earl, owner of Cocks Kitchen in Brighton Road, said he had been parking on the tarmac area outside his restaurant without any problem for around 12 years.

Jason Earl with his car parked on the land outside his restaurant in Brighton Road, Worthing

But around two weeks ago, he was told by a traffic warden he was not allowed to park there and asked to move.

Since then, he said: “It’s an ongoing fight most mornings.

“It’s stressful when I’ve got about 30 breakfasts I’m cooking and I have to go and speak to them.

“They say you’re not allowed to park here but they don’t actually know why.”

Mr Earl said he needed to use the space for deliveries and, though he has a parking permit and could park in one of the bays in The Esplanade, he prefers to keep this space free for customers to use.

He said he had been given several reasons for not parking on the tarmac – one of which is that the land is parallel to a road with double yellow lines.

Mr Earl said of the situation: “It’s just really pointless.

“Every lunchtime I’ve got to worry about getting a ticket.”

He said the council should be doing what it could to help businesses in the area. “It’s crazy when you think the council would want to encourage trade,” he said.

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said that no fines had been issued in this instance.

The spokesman said: “The approach of our parking attendants is always to educate and prevent first before taking any enforcement action.

“In this instance, we are aware of the business owner’s complaints and can confirm that our parking attendants have been in regular discussions with him around this issue.

“The law is clear: double yellow lines run from the centre of the carriageway to the line of adjacent buildings.

“This means that parking on any land bordered the double yellow lines is illegal.

“We are also mindful of the safety to pedestrians.

“In this instance, cars have to cross a public pavement to park directly outside the premises, something which is not only potentially dangerous but also illegal.

“We will continue to liaise with the business owner and remind him, and others, that he can purchase a non-resident permit from the parking shop which will allow the vehicle to park legally and safely on the highway in the dedicated bays.”

