Worthing Hospital matron’s care to bereaved families devastated by loss of children among heroes recognised with awards

The lead nurse from Accident & Emergency at Worthing Hospital received a standing ovation from colleagues last week when her name was called out for a special prize.

Matron Catherine Keegan won the Compassionate Care Award at Western Sussex Hospitals’ staff recognition awards at Fontwell Park last Wednesday (October 3).

Worthing Hospital A&E matron Catherine Keegan with trust chief executive Marianne Griffiths. Catherine won the Compassionate Care Award at Western Sussex Hospitals' staff recognition awards event

Catherine was nominated by the trust’s nursing director for the exceptional care she gives to families who have suffered a child’s bereavement.

“I was a bit tearful and I couldn’t quite believe it,” she said.

“I didn’t expect it at all, but I have to say that I’m only as good as my team - all the nurses, doctors, therapists and admin staff I work with are amazing.”

The trust’s ninth Patient First STAR Awards were characterised by heartfelt nominations, humbled winners and joyous celebrations.

Thanks to a record 630 nominations, this year’s awards were also the biggest yet, with around 250 colleagues attending the prize ceremony and dinner.

The event was hosted by trust chief executive Marianne Griffiths and the organisation’s new chairman Alan McCarthy.

Alan said: “This is my third day with the trust and my introduction to Western Sussex Hospitals is this fabulous evening and, as inductions go, I could not have wished for better.”

The biggest cheer of the night went to the trust’s porters, who collected the Chairman’s Award to deafening applause and a lengthy standing ovation.

Portering manager, Jacqui Campbell, said: “Porters are the true backbone of our trust, doing much that can often go unnoticed. I am so proud of my teams and so happy that they receive the credit they deserve.”

In total, 15 individuals and teams from Southlands, Worthing and St Richard’s hospitals in West Sussex proudly took home winners’ trophies and framed certificates.

Chief executive Marianne Griffiths said: “Our Patient First STAR Awards are a fantastic way of recognising the incredible work that our staff and volunteers undertake every day.

“I sincerely hope that everyone who was nominated, shortlisted or won this year feels valued at Western Sussex Hospitals – our trust is truly special and it’s everyone who works in our hospitals that makes it so.”

The awards were funded by the trust’s dedicated charity Love Your Hospital from donations received from patients and relatives wishing to thank staff and volunteers for the outstanding care they have received.

For full details of all the 2018 Patient First STAR Award winners and runners up, visit www.westernsussexhospitals.nhs.uk/2018awards

