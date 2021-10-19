This is when lightning is expected to hit Sussex

Lightning is set to hit Sussex this week, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office suggests that West Sussex will experience the storm from around 7pm on Wednesday, October 20 until 1am on Thursday, October 21.

Patches of rain are also expected throughout the day ahead of the lightning.

Lightning over Littlehampton. Picture from Coastal JJ SUS-210724-123552001

East Sussex is also set to be hit by the storm on Wednesday night with lightning predicted between 9pm–11pm.