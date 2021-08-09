Sussex weather: your forecast for Monday, August 9

A cloudy start to the day is expected across the region with most parts seeing outbreaks of rain, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said showers may continue into the evening despite dry patches being expected late tonight.

West Sussex has up to an 80 per cent chance of rain and thunder this morning with the sun expected to return at around 2pm.

Despite predicting a cloudy evening, the Met Office expect it will be a dry night.

In West Sussex, highs of 19° are expected at 3pm along with lows of 15° this morning.

Although East Sussex is predicted to have a cloudy day and a wet morning, the rest of the afternoon is expected to be dry with highs of 18° between 1pm – 6pm and lows of 15° this morning.