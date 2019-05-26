Sussex weather: Mix of rain and sun for week ahead

The county will see a mixture of showers and sunny spells throughout the next week.

According to the Met office, today (Sunday, May 26) will have a dry start with early sun.

But it will soon cloud over with patchy rain spreading west to east during the late morning and early afternoon.

It will gradually becoming drier and brighter from the west later in the afternoon, with rain dying out, the Met Office said. The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C.

Tonight is expected to be a dry evening for all areas with cloud breaking to give plenty of late sun.

It will remain dry overnight with long clear spells, though turning rather cool with a minimum temperature of 7°C, according to the Met Office.

Tomorrow (Monday, May 27) will see a dry start with early sun, but with isolated showers developing from late morning and continuing throughout the day.

There will be some long good sunny spells outside of showers, the Met Office said, with a maximum temperature of 18°C.

The outlook for Tuesday (May 28) to Thursday (May 30) will see Tuesday with daytime showers, some heavy.

Wednesday (May 29) will see drier weather with isolated light showers, according to the Met Office, and Thursday is expected to be cloudy and warmer, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, and feeling humid.