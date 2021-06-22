Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, June 22
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, June 22.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 8:46 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 8:48 am
It is a cloudy and wet start this morning, but it will become drier later on, according to the Met Office
The maximum temperature forecast is 19 degrees Celsius.
By tonight, clouds will thin and break to give a fine end to the day, the Met Office says.
But it will feel chilly in some rural spots, with light winds.
The minimum temperature forecast for tonight is six degrees Celsius.