Sussex braced for more thunderstorms as weather warning issued

A weather warning has been issued for Sussex with more thunderstorms set to hit the county.

The MetOffice has given a yellow warning of storms bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel, from Sunday afternoon (June 23).

Rain warning

Storms are set to continue into Monday, moving north-northeastward across the country.

It follows a similar meteorological prediction from the start of the week, culminating in spectacular lightning storms across Sussex.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected, particularly on Monday afternoon. Any thunderstorms could bring 20mm to 30mm of rainfall an hour.

The MetOffice has warned residents to expect:

- A small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- A slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures