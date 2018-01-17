Updated plans submitted for controversial IKEA build

Members of the public are being urged to have their say on revised plans to build 600 homes and a new Ikea superstore in Lancing.

Adur District Council has received an updated proposal from New Monks Farm Development, which is a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, for the New Monks Farm site.

In addition to the homes and superstore, the application also includes the planned construction of a new roundabout on the A27, a country park, school and community hub. It would also see the relocation and expansion of the Withy Patch traveller site.

More than 2,000 letters have been sent to local residents and business informing them of the revised application.

Members of the public now have until February 17 to have their say.

Initial plans were submitted in the summer. After listening to feedback, a revised application has been lodged.

These include:

- changes to the residential layout which includes reducing the density of the south western residential area;

- reducing the proposed height of IKEA store by about one-metre

- creating a footpath along the River Adur to improve pedestrian and cycle access to Coombes Road under the A27 flyover

- increasing the area of mudflats to replace those lost with the creation of a pumping facility. The overall result would be a net increase in mudflats

- widening the existing ditches to improve the ecological value of the area.

Updates to the environmental statement have also been made providing additional information on drainage, transport and landscape impact.

The application for the site, located to the east of Mash Barn estate and to the north of Brighton and Hove Albion’s training ground and next to Shoreham Airport, is 1,200 pages long.

It is described as a hybrid, which means some aspects are for full permission; while others are for outline, which requires a further detailed application at a later date.

The residential part of the plan includes 30 per cent affordable homes, which is in line with the recently adopted Adur Local Plan.

A decision on the proposal will be made by planning committee in the coming months.

To have your say, search for AWDM/0961/17 on www.adur-worthing.gov.uk.