Two people have been admitted to hospital after a stabbing in Worthing last night (February 22).

Reports suggest the Palatine Road was taped off and around ten police cars attended the scene.

Palatine Road stabbing. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Police are currently not able to confirm whether both people were stabbed but said they had been called to reports of a 'violent disorder' at 10.58pm and later confirmed there had been a stabbing.

Police cannot confirm whether any arrests were made.