TV show looks for people wanting to lose weight

Channel 4’s How to Lose Weight Well show is looking for participants for the next series.

Dr Xand Van Tulleken and his team will allocate different diets for members of the public to try out and review, exploring the science and myths around dieting.

Assistant producer Conor O’Donovan said, “Do you have an event, an anniversary, a wedding or maybe a holiday coming up that you want to look your best for?

Have past diets been unsuccessful or has finding the motivation for them been difficult? Is your weight preventing you from doing something you’ve always dreamed of?

“We are looking for pairs of friends, relatives, or colleagues of the same gender to take part in the new series.”

For further information and to apply to go on the show email diets@littlegem.tv