Tributes paid to Ferrari fan who was familiar face in town

Tributes have been paid to a well-known figure in the community who passed away.

Wearing his Ferrari hat and red jacket around town, Kevin Gilbert from Littlehampton was a recognisable face to many.

The 57-year-old was given a fitting send-off at his funeral on Friday, February 23 at Worthing Crematorium, after passing away from an asthma attack in January.

His nephew John Kilcline, described his Uncle Kevin as ‘a kind caring person with a heart of gold’. He said: “He was a bit eccentric as they say; I would see him in town a lot wearing his ferrari hat and jacket. I like to think his dream was to own one maybe one day, but he made do with his push bike.”

Kevin attended St Andrew’s CE High School for Boys in Sackville Road, Worthing, and spent most of his live living with and caring for his mother Kathy Gilbert at their home in Clun Road, Wick until she passed away.

A lover of George Formby, John remembered his uncle dressing up and impersonating the singer, playing his banjo to entertain the family.

John said he was also a positive presence online. He said: “He liked to see people happy with nice messages posted to everyone on Facebook everyday and they often made me smile.”

Among those who paid tribute to the Ferrari fan was his friend Peggy Brassett, from Granville Road, Littlehampton.

She said he helped her a lot when her husband Ron died in 2007, as ‘he always had time to talk to you and cheer you up when you felt down in the dumps’.

Peggy got to know him after talking to him in the town centre, and they would often see each other in coffee shops on weekday mornings.

She said: “He will be missed by a lot of people, but I will always miss him saying ‘are you alright Peg’.

“He will be a loss to the town, but I for one will never forget him.

“Rest in peace Kev, now back with mum.”