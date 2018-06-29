Travellers move into Brookfield Park

Travellers have moved into Brookfield Park this afternoon.

At least five caravans and multiple vehicles are now parked on the land, located near Worthing Road in Littlehampton.

Travellers have moved in to Brookfield Park in Littlehampton

Arun District Council owns the land. A spokesman said: “Arun District Council is aware that travellers have set up in Brookfield Park and have already alerted West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police

who will instigate the necessary checks and processes in order to regain possession of the council’s land as soon as possible.”

Sussex Police was approached for more information, but said they could not find details of the incident on their systems.

