Travel News for Sussex: Saturday, September 22

Those heading to Gatwick Airport this morning (Saturday) by train should expect delays due to a signal failure.

Southern said a fault with the signalling system at Three Bridges is affecting a set of points.

Points are movable sections of track which allow services to run from one line to another.

Train services between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport may be cancelled or delayed and disruption is expected until later this morning.

On the roads elsewhere in the county part of the A22 is closed both ways near Uckfield from B2102 Bell Farm Road (Copwood roundabout) to A272 Batts Bridge Road.

The accident happened on the Black Down roundabout.

The A26 Uckfield Bypass is also closed between the Blackdown roundabout and the Budlets roundabout. Causing traffic around Uckfield. Note change of location.

Cuckfield Road, near Hurstpierpoint is also closed due to flooding northbound from the B2117 Brighton Road to Chalkers Lane.