Worthing gridlock to last until weekend as emergency gas repairs continue

The gridlock experienced last night in Worthing is set to continue into the weekend as emergency gas repairs on Brighton Road continue.

Last night, commuters faced long delays due to SGN engineers carrying out urgent repairs to the gas network in Brighton Road between Brougham Road and Seamill Park Avenue, near the BP petrol station.

At around 7.15pm, westbound traffic was still stationary up to the Shoreham Beach roundabout in Shoreham.

On their website, SGN said: "To ensure everyone's safety, we've needed to install temporary two-way traffic lights between these junctions. We'll be manually operating the traffic lights at peak times to minimise disruption on this busy route.

"We expect our repair work to last into the weekend and we'll keep you updated on our progress here."

This morning, the roads are already looking busy, with eastbound traffic on Brighton Road stationary back to the Aquarena development.