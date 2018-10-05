Two more A27 footbridges could be built simultanously

Major works on the A27 between Oving and Chichester, including two new footbridges and changes to the Oving lights, could be rescheduled to take place simultaneously in an effort to ‘reduce disruption’.

Two footbridges are to be constructed over the A27 between Oving and Westhampnett and at Portfield business park under plans approved for 500 homes at Shopwhyke Lakes.

JPOS Shopwhyke Lakes area site ENGSUS00120130708093505

The development has also led to a long-fought campaign to keep the Oving traffic lights, which are expected to close in their current form.

Timings for all three projects are currently determined by ‘trigger’ numbers of homes completed.

In an application released this week, developer Cala Homes asked to adjust these conditions to allow roadworks ‘over a period of circa 11 months (being cautious) rather than several years’.

One notable effect of the application would be that the Oving crossroads would avoid a controversial interim ‘left-in left-out’ solution, changing directly to a signalised crossing for pedestrians.

ks16001150-2 Chi Oving Lights phot kate SUS-161025-191851008

Both arrangements prevent cross-carriageway traffic, an aspect Oving Parish Council has opposed for several years.

The application read: “Our clients are aware of the public sensitivities of any works being undertaken to the A27 [section] for which reason we remain anxious to explain the rationale for this application.

“To date we have shared the main issues with Highways England, Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council Highways and made contact with Oving Parish Council.

“We believe that whilst most of the public might be pleased to see improvements being made to the road, a potential reduction in any disruption and accelerating the build programme will optimise public safety to road users will be welcomed.”

The application explained technical issues with sightlines meant the footbridges would be better constructed simultaneously at the completion of 300 homes rather than at 124 and 400 homes respectively.

It added Highways England had predicted delays on the A285 and A259 would be ‘below the maximum ten minutes acceptable delay for this stretch of road’ throughout the works.

Delays between Portfield roundabout and Tangmere are predicted at a maximum of 5.7 minutes ‘during the Goodwood festival of July 2019’.