Travel news for Sussex: Wednesday, October 10

Motorists heading out this morning (Wednesday, October 10) in Sussex should be aware that congestion is building up on some of the county’s main roads.

The A259 has very slow traffic on all approaches to the Pevensey Roundabout.

Elsewhere there is queueing traffic on the A272 Cowfold Roadeastbound near A23 (Bolney Cross). Temporary traffic lights are in operation in the construction area.

There is slow traffic on the B2259 Chichester Road at Chalcraft Lane.

Elsewhere on the A259 traffic is slow on Chichester Road at Elbridge Avenue as well as on the A259 Whyke Road at Blackberry Lane.

Queueing traffic is building up on the A27 Chichester Bypass both ways from A259 (Fishbourne Roundabout) to A285 (Portfield Roundabout).

Elsewhere on the A27 congestion is building up on Lyminster Road westbound at A284 (Crossbush Junction).

The A280 has queueing traffic on Long Furlong eastbound at A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout).

And on the A27 there is queueing traffic on Crockhurst Hill eastbound at A24 (Offington Corner).