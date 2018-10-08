Travel news for Sussex, Monday, October 8

The main roads are largely clear this morning (Monday, October 8) but congestion is building up in some parts of the county.

There is queueing traffic on the A27 Sompting Bypass both ways from A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to Sompting Road.

On the A22 queueing traffic is building up by the Boship Roundabout. Traffic is queueing on all approaches to the roundabout.

There is also congestion on the A24 Warren Road Eastbound from A27 Crockhurst Hill (Offington Corner) to A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

On the trains tonight buses replace trains between Tonbridge, Tunbridge Wells and Wadhurst after 10.50pm.

The 23:45 London Charing Cross to Hastings train is replaced by a bus from Tonbridge to Hastings.