Sussex travel: your morning update for Tuesday, November 9

There is queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), the AA said.

Delays of two minutes and delays increasing are being reported on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Chichester By-Pass and A27 Chichester By-Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). The average speed is ten mph.

There is queueing traffic on A284 Lyminster Road Northbound before A27 (Crossbush Junction).

Traffic news

Queueing traffic is being reported on A280 Long Furlong Eastbound before A24 Findon By-Pass (Findon Roundabout) on the approach to the roundabout.

There are delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and Charmandean Lane. The average speed is ten mph.

Delays of three minutes and delays easing are being reported on Grove Lodge Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Warren Road and A27. The average speed is ten mph.

There is heavy traffic on A283 Steyning By Pass Eastbound from Clays Hill to A2037 Shoreham Road.

Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A270 Old Shoreham Road Eastbound in Portslade. The average speed is ten mph.

There is queueing traffic on A272 Eastbound before A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

Drivers are stuck in queueing traffic on A27 both ways from A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) to A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off) in the construction area. Lane closures are in place.

There are delays of three minutes on A27 Brighton Road Westbound in East Sussex. The average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A259 Marine Drive Westbound between Sutton Avenue and Arundel Drive West. The average speed is ten mph.

There are delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Westbound in East Sussex. The average speed is 20 mph.

Delays of six minutes and delays increasing are being reported on A27 Westbound between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A27 (Milton Street turn off). The average speed is 15 mph.

There is queueing traffic on A27 Polegate By Pass both ways between A2270 Eastbourne Road (The Thoroughbred Inn) and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout). In the construction area. Lane closures in place.