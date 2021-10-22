Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, October 22

Traffic news

Michelham Priory Road between Upper Dicker and Arlington Road West remains closed both ways due to carriageway flooding.

Barcombe Mills Road remains closed between the A26 and Barcombe village following earlier flooding on the carriageway. Drivers have been told by Lewes Fire Station to be careful of flooding around Barcombe Mills. The station said on Twitter, “If water is on the highway it will not be passable.”

In terms of sailing, all Newhaven – Dieppe – Newhaven services are operating to advertised schedule. Next arrival in Newhaven is 8.30am and next departure from Newhaven is 10.00am.

Stagecoach service 20 for Hastings due to depart from Mayfield Farm at 7.11am has been cancelled due to a bus fault, an engineer is on the way according to the bus company.

The following Stagecoach Bus services in Hastings have been cancelled due to staff shortages:

20 – 6.41am Mayfield Fm - Ore Down Fm

20 – 6.49am Rail Stn - Hollington Tesco

22A – 7.18am Hollington Tesco - Hastings Academy

20 – 7.30am Ore Down Fm - Mayfield Fm

20 – 8.22am Mayfield Fm - Ore Down Fm

22 – 8.25am Hastings Academy - Queens Rd

22A – 8.43am Queens Rd - Hollington Tesco

20 – 9.26am Ore Down Fm - Mayfield Fm

22A – 9.34am Hollington Tesco - Silverhill