Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, January 21
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, January 21.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 7:04 am
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 7:30 am
In Hastings, due to Stagecoach crew sickness and absence some services will be cancelled throughout the day. Please check the app for cancellations.
A259 westbound at Saltdean there are reports of an incident involving an overturned vehicle. Police are on the scene.
Falmer roadworks are causing queuing traffic – A27 westbound from before the Ashcombe roundabout and A27 eastbound from Hollingbury.