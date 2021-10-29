Sussex travel: Your evening update on Friday, October 29
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Friday, October 29.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 5:13 pm
A27 westbound there is queuing traffic which continues towards the Hangleton link road westbound exit slip road is closed for roadworks.
A27 eastbound and A26 southbound both queuing towards the Southerham roundabout in Lewes.
A2270 at Willingdon/Eastbourne roadworks with temporary lights continue until the November 3 – there is queuing traffic on both approaches.