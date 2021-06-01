Sussex traffic report: Collision causes delays in West Sussex

Traffic.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police were called to the A27 at Hambrook shortly before 8am on Tuesday, June 1, to reports of a collision involving a van and two cars. One person suffered a minor injury.

“One lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed while the vehicles were recovered, but has since reopened.”

There are also long-term roadworks on the A26 at Earwig corner that are causing delays northbound from the Southerham roundabout.

It is expected that the roadworks will be in place until October.

Coldean lane in Brighton is also closed both ways due to roadworks.

There are currently road works on the A27 east and westbound between A2025 and A24 near Worthing.

Roadworks are expected to create a disruption until 11.59pm on June 3.

Drainage and kerb repairs also start on Sea Road, Winchelsea today.