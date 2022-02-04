Sussex Police vow to crack down on e-scooters

There has been increasing public concern about road safety due to frequent reports of e-scooters on pavements and crime reports linked to them.

E-scooter crackdown in Sussex

Currently it is illegal to ride an e-scooter on a public road or public place in the UK, and this month the Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be carrying out proactive patrols across Sussex to enforce the law.

Superintendent James Collis said, “There have been plenty of warnings and advice to electric scooter users about how the vehicles cannot be used here in Sussex.

“We are here to enforce the law and ensure riders stay within the law. E-scooter riders found riding in public roads or in public places could face arrest and prosecution.

“Riders are subject to the same laws a motorist would need to drive lawfully on the road, including the requirement to have a valid licence, insurance, registration plates and vehicle licensing, and to have the correct registration.

“E-scooters are illegal because there are currently no legal ways to register, insure or tax them in Sussex.”

If you are seen riding an e-scooter in Sussex you could be arrested. You may also be fined and prosecuted, and the e-scooter could be seized, police confirmed.

There are areas in the country that are part of government trials which explore the benefits of these types of vehicles, but Sussex is not one of these areas.

Currently e-scooters should only be used on private land with the owner’s permission.

Katy Bourne, police and crime commissioner for Sussex, said, “As the law stands at the moment e-scooters can only be ridden on private land and Sussex Police have made it clear that they will continue to enforce the law.