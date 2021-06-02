Sussex evening travel bulletin for Wednesday, June 2

Traffic news

Congestion is affecting many roads in Sussex this evening.

In Hastings there are reports of slow traffic on B2093 The Ridge both ways at Harrow Lane.

The AA is also reporting slow traffic on the B2106 Grand Parade both ways at Cavendish Place in Eastbourne.

Slow traffic is affecting the A2270 Eastbourne Road both ways near Gorringe Valley Road in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

There is also slow traffic on A259 both ways near The Cuckmere Inn in the construction area, with temporary traffic lights in place.

The AA is reporting slow traffic on the A259 Wallsend Road both ways near the train statio in the construction area.

Elsewhere in the county, there is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester Bypass both ways before A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).

Slow traffic is also affecting the A27 Westbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) in the construction area, with a lane closure in place.

There is queueing traffic on B2123 The Drove Northbound at A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction).

Slow traffic is affecting Brunswick Terrace both ways from A259 Marine Parade to Brunswick Square.