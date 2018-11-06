Sussex commuters face rail disruption after signalling fault

Southern Rail said services between London and Sussex are subject to delays until 7pm this evening (November 6).

The rail operator said a fault with the signalling system at Plumpton means that trains have to run at reduced speed between Haywards Heath and Lewes.

And a fault with the signalling system affecting multiple level crossings between Three Bridges, Horsham and Littlehampton has caused issues on routes between these stations.

On the Plumpton issue, Southern said: “A fault with the signalling system is a affecting a level crossing between Wivelsfield and Plumpton. Services will need to run at a reduced speed over this level crossing in the interest of safety. Network Rail engineers are investigating this fault and are working to repair it as soon as possible.”

And on the disruption between Three Bridge and Littlehampton, Southern said: “Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

“Disruption is expected until 7pm.

“Whilst this was ongoing, services had to run at a reduced speed over the level crossings which caused delays of approximately 20 minutes. Network Rail engineers have made repairs and services are now able to run as normal however some alterations will need to take place to get trains back to normal.”

To check your journey, visit: http://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search