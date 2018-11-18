Sunday rail closures: this is what you need to know if you are travelling in Sussex today

Engineering work is taking place at various locations along the rail network in and around Sussex. Here’s what you need to know if you're travelling today. Sunday, November 18.

Due to the works there will be no services running to and from London Victoria today.

Replacement bus services will run between:

- London Victoria and London Bridge

- London Victoria and Clapham Junction

Customers are advised to use alternative services to and from London Bridge.

Tickets will be accepted on London Underground between London Victoria and London Bridge and London Blackfriars.

No Southern services will run between Clapham Junction and Milton Keynes Central. Tickets will be accepted on London Overground services.