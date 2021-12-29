Arun motorists who are heading out and about to celebrate New Years with friends and family will have two road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

New Year roadworks: two road closures for Arun drivers this week

• A27, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Causeway Arundel, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A27, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road, Hammerpot, lane closure for works for Openreach.