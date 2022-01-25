Gatwick welcomes decision to scrap Covid testing for double-vaccinated UK arrivals

UK transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed yesterday (January 24) that eligible passengers will no longer have to take a lateral flow test on arrival.

Covid testing will be lifted from 4am on Friday, February 11, ahead of half-term for the majority of schools in the country.

All fully vaccinated flyers will need to do is verify their status via a passenger locator form.

Gatwick has welcomed the decision to axe Covid testing for fully vaccinated passengers arriving in to the UK. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A Gatwick spokesperson said: "In addition to the sensible decision to restore discipline to airport slot regulations, the announcement that no tests will be required for fully vaccinated passengers from February 11 – just before the half-term break - is welcome news.

"It means more people can start to look forward and consider booking a family holiday, city break or bucket list trip of a lifetime that might have put been on hold during the pandemic.