Driver 'flees scene' of four-vehicle collision in Durrington

A driver has fled the scene of a four-vehicle collision in Durrington, according to Sussex Roads Police.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, Sussex Roads Police officer, tweeted that he was at the scene of a four-vehicle road traffic collision in The Strand, Durrington, 'where the driver of one vehicle has made off prior to our arrival'.

He said: "If you have any information which may assist our investigation please call @sussex_police quoting incident 0630 05/03/19."

Lauren Yates, from The Causeway, said the accident happened near her flat. She said: "I heard someone lose control and than an almighty crash."

She said she had reported the incident to the police.