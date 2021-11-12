Delays on Ford Road after road traffic collision
Traffic has been delayed on Ford Road this morning after a collision involving four vehicles.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:32 am
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:50 am
Four vehicles were involved in a collision on Ford Road, leading to queuing and delays both ways from Tortington Lane to Station Road, the AA has said.
The accident took place at around 8.30 this morning by Ford Train Station, affecting traffic between Climping and Arundel.
Sussex Police have confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident. The road was cleared at 10.20 am.