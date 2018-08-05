'Dangerous' crowds at railway station after Pride

Passengers heading back home from Pride were caught up in huge queues outside Brighton station this evening (August 4).

Britney's headline set finished at 10.30pm, and passengers reported 'dangerous' scenes as crowds flocked to Brighton station.

The scenes at Brighton station

Sarah Garvey, travelling to London, said: "It was dangerous. There was no crowd control. Organisation was really poor. There was no information given. We were standing on rubbish. People were angry and pushing, it was scary. We waited for 45 minutes then they opened the gates and everyone pushed through and I walked through broken glass.

"Then everyone was running down the platforms panicking. Everyone thought they'd missed their last train."

Laura Cress said: "Managed to get there before the worst of it but as the 10.48 train to London arrived and we got on they opened the barriers to hoards of people they had queued up in a back log at the barriers - we knew this because we heard a huge roar as everyone ran for the train!"

Southern Rail said on its Twitter page: "#Brighton station may be closed at short notice due to overcrowding. Speak to station staff for further information #SNUpdates"

The crowds at Brighton station after Pride (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

Sussex Police‏ said: "Brighton Railway Station is very busy. If you are waiting for a train, please be patient and listen to the announcements being made. @BTP , supported by us, are controlling the crowd to ensure the safety of everyone. Please stay with your friends, keep calm and keep hydrated."

Brighton and Hove Buses said: "Due to an incident at Brighton Station, all services are currently unable to serve Brighton Station, Queens Road or Terminus Road, all services are therefore currently on diversions or terminating short. Apologies."

Just before 1pm, British Transport Police Sussex tweeted: "#Brighton station is currently extremely busy - we’re working to get you home safely. Please stay calm and listen for announcements."

