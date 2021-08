A spokesman for the fire service said firefighters were called to the crash in Grand Avenue around 9am this morning.

He added: “At 9.11am this morning we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car.

“Two crewers were sent from Worthing. ”

The scene of the crash. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

No one was trapped in the crash, the spokesman added.

He said crews left the scene at 9.37am.

