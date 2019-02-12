A29 likely to remain closed for 'a couple of days' after diesel spillage

The A29 is likely to remain closed for a couple of days following a diesel spillage of around 350 litres, West Sussex County Council has said.

West Sussex Highways confirmed the diversion routes as diversion route for HGV's will follow A29 Pulborough, A283 Storrington, A24 Washington to Findon, A27, A284 Arundel.

Posting on Twitter, West Sussex County Council said: "Following this morning’s diesel spill, the A29 north of the Whiteways Lodge Roundabout up to Bury is likely to remain closed for a couple of days while the road is resurfaced. Diversion routes have been set up. More updates to follow."

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to a report of a diesel spillage on the A29 at Bury at 7.37am this morning (12 February). One engine was sent to the scene to assist emergency services and West Sussex County Council’s Highways Team.

"On arrival, it was established a diesel tank on a large goods vehicle had ruptured, causing around 350 litres to spill onto the road. We assisted with scene safety and the incident was left with police and Highways. We left at 8.48am."

A tweet from Horsham Police said: "A29 Bury Hill currently closed both directions between Bury and Whiteways roundabout. Avoid the area."

Reports from the AA traffic website said the road was closed due to a traffic incident in which a lorry was involved causing a fuel spillage.

The road was originally closed Northbound, the report adds, but police have now closed southbound for safety reasons.