Traffic light works at busy Worthing junction to cause delays for up to 10 weeks

Improvement work to upgrade an obsolete traffic light system at a busy Worthing junction is due to begin on Monday.

The new traffic control at the Goring Road/Shaftesbury Avenue junction will be more reactive to actual vehicle movements, which will help traffic flow, a West Sussex County Council spokesman confirmed.

An additional pedestrian crossing point will allow people greater and safer access throughout the area, the spokesman said.

The new traffic signals will be also be more energy efficient and cost less to run, according to the spokesman.

Road users are being warned to expect delays during the works and are being urged to use other routes if possible, as temporary traffic lights will be needed on the approaches to the junction.

An area of Robson Road, east of Shaftesbury Avenue, will be used to store materials and plant during the works. Barriers and lane narrowing will be used in cordoning off this area.

The spokesman said: “We realise there will be disruption because of the works, and apologise for any inconvenience caused, but we will do all we can to minimise any impact as much as possible.”

Subject to factors such as poor weather, the scheme is expected to take up to 10 weeks to complete and will cost about £200,000, added the spokesman.

The improvement scheme includes:

– Installing new poles and more energy efficient LED traffic signal heads

– Some reshaping of the road layout for the extra pedestrian crossing point

– Upgrading the pedestrian crossing from a pelican crossing, with its far-sided red and green man signals, to a puffin crossing, with near-sided red/green man units

– Additional detectors which give priority back to vehicles once pedestrians have crossed safely, so traffic is not stopped longer than necessary

– Replacing tactile paving

