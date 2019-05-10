A27 closed for several hours following multiple collisions near Fontwell

The A27 has been closed westbound this morning (May 10) following a collision between two vehicles.

Slow traffic was reported after an accident involving a lorry and a car on the A27 Arundel Road.

The incident is reported to have taken place at the Fontwell Services Roundabout on the A29 Fontwell Avenue.

An eyewitness said the accident was involved two separate incidents. A lorry, he said, had come into difficulty on the A27, which was being cordoned off by workers.

A car reacted late to the closure, said the witness, and stopped quickly, causing the car behind to crash into the back of the vehicle.

One of the drivers suffered a broken collarbone, the witness said, and a dog also travelling in the car escaped unhurt.

The road was reopened as of around 10.15am.