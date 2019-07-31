A259 between Littlehampton and Angmering granted £26million for improvements

A £26million funding package has been secured for a major improvement scheme for the A259 between Littlehampton and Angmering.

The project involves dualling the existing 2km single carriageway of the A259 between Littlehampton and Angmering as well as providing new cycling and pedestrian facilities.

The funding has been secured from a number of areas including West Sussex County Council’s Major Projects programme, developer ‘S106’ contributions, highway maintenance budgets and a Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership grant.

Cabinet Member for highways and infrastructure Roger Elkins said: “This scheme is essential to help reduce congestion and cut journey times and pollution levels. By providing new facilities for pedestrians and cyclists we will also be helping to promote sustainable transport.”

Jonathan Sharrock, Coast to Capital chief executive, said: “Our £7.5m LGF contribution towards the scheme will ease congestion and improve journey times along the South Coast. The improvements will support economic growth and allow the building of new infrastructure that will result in new homes, employment space and jobs. We are delighted to see progress with the scheme and look forward to future developments.”

The scheme has been predicted to generate economic benefits worth £126 million to the area over the next 60 years.