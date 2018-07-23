Town council gives out almost £20k to a ‘record’ amount of deserving causes

Clubs and charities throughout the community have received almost £20,000 of grants.

Littlehampton Town Council has given £19,756.45 to forty-six organisations from a £20,000 budget – the council’s biggest grant aid allowance to date and a record-breaking number of groups for them.

Successful applicants included Howard Lawn Tennis at the Sportsfield in St Floras Road, Littlehampton, who used the funds to buy new furniture for their clubhouse; the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society, which will use funds towards the training of 12 volunteer chaperones and the Littlehampton Blind Club, who will use the funds to cover transport for members.

Another beneficiary was the Littlehampton Fort Restoration Project who will be using their grant to create a touchscreen interactive display at the Look and Sea Centre.

Speaking about the Town Council’s Grant Aid scheme, chairman of the community resources committee, councillor Ian Buckland said: “The council is committed to supporting groups and organisations that offer indispensable services to our residents and to reflect that it increased this year’s grant pot by £3,000. Although this scheme is closed until Spring 2019, there are other grants available for sporting individuals, arts and in bloom initiatives.”

To find out more about other available grants visit littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/grants.