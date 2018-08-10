Teenager pleads guilty to Littlehampton town centre stabbings

A teenager has pleaded guilty to stabbing two young people in the town centre and injuring another.

The trial was set to start on Monday at Lewes Crown Court, after the incident that happened on Wednesday, March 28.

On May 3, at a pre-trial hearing at Hove Crown Court, the teenager, who was 16 when he was arrested, pleaded not guilty to two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and one of attempted grievous bodily harm.

But on August 2 at Lewes Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to three lesser charges: two of unlawful wounding, and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a Crown Prosecution Service spokesman confirmed.

The remaining three charges will lie on the court file, meaning no further action will be taken.

On March 28, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, at 2.45pm, and cordoned off the area.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after being stabbed, and had to receive hospital treatment, according to Sussex Police. A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, had minor injuries.

The 16-year-old was arrested the same day and later charged by police.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remained in custody and appeared via videolink for the pre-trial hearing, wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms with rosary beads and a crucifix around his neck.

He will be sentenced on Friday, September 7.

Click here to read what Sussex Police is doing to prevent youth crime.