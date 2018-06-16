Talk inspires trio to hold a concert

Three students have been praised for their passion after organising a charity concert.

The idea came from Sofia Hole, Kyrah Albert and Lynnard Tracey, who were determined to help Safe in Sussex after hearing about its work with vulnerable women during social and moral education lessons at Durrington High School.

The trio are GCSE music students and decided to combine their talents to raise some funds. Working together with the music department, they hosted a key stage four music concert featuring performances from the school choir, an a cappella group, the chamber choir and original compositions from students.

They charged an entry fee and also asked for donations on the night in order to raise money. The concert was said to be a great success with £384.04 raised for the charity.

Amy Dove, head of social and moral education, said: “It was fantastic to see our students want to help after learning about the amazing work Safe in Sussex do. To use their initiative to combine their music skills with their passion for helping a worthy cause was inspiring.”

Louise Gisby, a representative from Safe in Sussex, received the cheque from the students’ efforts.

She said: “The concert was brilliant and everyone enjoyed attending. It was fantastic to see such wonderful talent put to such a good use. The funds raised will enable us to provide our vital services to break the cycle of domestic abuse and help ensure we are able to continue our work in schools, educating young people about safe, healthy relationships.”

For more information about Safe in Sussex, visit www.safeinsussex.org

