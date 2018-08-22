‘Suspicious white powder’ delivered to Lancing business park unit

An ‘unknown substance’ in a business park unit in Lancing has sparked an emergency response.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We were called to assist with an incident involving an unknown substance at a unit in Chartwell Road, Lancing at 10.08am.

“An emergency support unit attended and the area was contained. We left at 12.04pm.”

Sussex Police is leading on the investigation, according to a county council spokesman.

Police confirmed that officers were called to the scene after an envelope containing ‘a suspicious white powder’ was delivered to a mail handling company based there.

A spokesman said: “It was established that the substance, possibly crushed tablets that were part of a medical consignment, had caused no ill-effects to staff or others and it was removed for further analysis.”

Read more:

National award for Worthing Lion for supporting visually impaired bowlers



Shoreham Airshow crash memorial moving closer to completion



First Worthing grant from West Sussex Crowd goes to Worthing Mental Health Awareness Week