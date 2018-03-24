Spring lunch celebrates good neighbourliness

Villagers who do not get out of the house much were treated to lunch as a way of bringing people together.

The spring lunch at Barnham Community Hall on Monday was organised by Village Friends and was the last of three social events funded by a £1,485 grant from Sussex Community Foundation.

Chairman Meg Brackley said: “We were delighted to receive this grant and we held a spring lunch as the third of our three social occasions for the people we visit.

“We are also immensely grateful to COOK in Chichester, who have generously contributed to the cost of the lunch through their Community Kitchen, helping us to make this a very special occasion.

“Our support for the lonely, bereaved and possibly housebound people in our villages is made possible with the support of Sussex Community Foundation, its donors, and businesses such as COOK.”

Village Friends is a good neighbour scheme that was started more than 20 years ago to try to meet some of the needs of lonely, mainly elderly and sometimes housebound people in the Six Villages area.

Volunteers visit people in their homes for a chat and maybe a cup of tea, on the basis of good neighbourliness.

The successful bid for funds in a round of grant-giving in March last year also provided assistance towards advertising and running costs.

For more information, call 07925 217843, email Villagefriends6@gmail.com, or find Village-Friends-six-villages on Facebook.

