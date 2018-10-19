Six rescued after boat sinks in Littlehampton Harbour

Six people have been rescued after their boat sank in Littlehampton Harbour this morning.

According to Nick White, lifeboat operations manager, the incident happened at around 8am this morning.

The emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Littlehampton Harbour this morning

The 27ft timber vessel with an inboard diesel engine, typically used for fishing, was departing the harbour when it struck the entrance, causing it to take in water and sink.

The six people in the boat were stranded in the water, and other people out on the water came to their aid, rescuing two of them.

The Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat crews were involved in the rescue, along with the Littlehampton Coastguard, the coastguard helicopter, police and the ambulance service.

The rescue teams picked up the other four casualties, and they were all taken back to the lifeboat station where they received treatment from paramedics.

According to Mr White, no-one required hospital treatment.

He said: "We do a lot of jobs that need to be done, but there aren't people's lives at stake.

"But in this case, we had to react quickly, which we did, and everything was textbook."

The emergency services are still out on the water recovering debris from the sinking to make the water safe for other boaters.

He passed on his thanks to the other civilians who helped in the rescue. He said: "Obviously, it is very important to recognise the assistance they provided. Our crew did a good job, along with the coastguard rescue and paramedics.

"There are lots of people who have given up a few hours this morning."

The RNLI is a charity run by volunteers; go to https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate to support them.