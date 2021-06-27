Signals for help off Sussex coast believed to be hoax calls

Lifeboat and Coastguard teams from Shoreham and Brighton were alerted to a Maycall call, close to Rottingdean, at 9am.

An RNLI spokesperson said: "The lifeboat crews carried out an extensive search along the coast but found no casualties. The call was believed to be a hoax."

It wasn't the only hoax call lifeboat crews had to deal with yesterday.

Lifeboat crews were called to investigate after reports of ‘a kayaker in distress’ near the Rampion Wind Farm.

An all weather lifeboat from Shoreham was launched at 1.30am.

"The crew carried out an extensive search but found nothing," the spokesperson said.

"The ‘signal for help’ was believed to be another hoax call."