Shoreham RNLI crews rescue ‘man in distress’ near Brighton Pier
Shoreham’s lifeboat was launched to a ‘man in distress’ near Brighton Pier.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 1:33 pm
Updated
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 1:37 pm
The RNLI said on Twitter that crews were alerted to the incident on Friday afternoon (July 30).
“Our all weather lifeboat was launched in blustery and rough sea conditions to a man spotted in distress in the water east of Brighton Pier this afternoon,” said a spokesman.
“The crew carried out a search and the man was winched from the water by the coastguard helicopter and flown to hospital.”