Searching for the face of Broadwater Dog Show and Market

Guild Care is looking for a canine model to be featured on the marketing material for the Broadwater Dog Show and Market.

To take part in the competition, proud owners should send a picture of their beloved dog and a short bio to fundraising@guildcare.org where a panel will choose the face of this year’s event.

The competition closes tomorrow, so last entries must be sent today. The winning dog will be featured on posters and flyers as well as social media channels to advertise the show on September 9.

To see some of the entries, visit Guild Care’s Facebook page to see the competition.

Broadwater Dog Show and Market is hosted by Guild Care and sponsored by Paws Training, with Broadwater Green being taken over by dogs.

Visitors are invited to go along and enter their pet into the dog show with a variety of categories to choose from such as best rescue, best crossbreed, prettiest girl and most handsome boy.

Dog lovers are welcome, even if they don’t have a pet of their own to take along. There will be plenty of activities including a bouncy castle, face painting, craft market, food stalls and lots of dogs to play with.

For more information on the dog show, contact the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org

