Rustington betting shop denies being unable to pay out on winning bets

A Rustington betting shop has rejected claims it was unable to pay out winning bets over the weekend.

Tony Perrin, from Rustington, claimed the Coral in Sterling Parade in The Street had not paid out on his winning Ryder Cup bet and had stopped taking new bets since Saturday (September 29).

He said shop staff had told him it was due to ‘technical issues’.

A spokesman for Coral has rejected the claim, admitting a power cut had slowed transactions but bets had still been paid out.

“There were issues over the weekend - with the power supply to the shop,” said the spokesman.

“While this slowed down transactions, at no point did the shop cease taking or paying out on bets, so if the customer in question hasn’t been paid out he can go to the shop at any time for payment.”

More news:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give Chichester pupils day to ‘remember for the rest of their lives’



Lancing college ‘withdraws objections’ to Albion’s IKEA plans ahead of crunch meeting